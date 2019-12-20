Boat Shaped Bar, Forest Themed Restaurant & Luxe Rooms: Check Out This Hotel In Kakinada

Planning to pay a visit to the coastal town? Consider staying at this centrally located hotel. We're saying centrally located because it's close to the bus stand and the railway station, which is how you will be reaching Kakinada if not for a road trip. With contemporary architecture blending in with the nature of the city, Grand Kakinada by GRT Hotels is a three-star hotel where you can except a luxe stay and fine dining under one roof.

We admire the spacious rooms and colourful decor of the rooms with sleek brown furniture and ample natural lighting thanks to big French windows. They have four room types to choose from including the apartment suite with all the essential amenities like room service and WiFi. Can't imagine starting your day without a wholesome meal? They've got complimentary breakfast in South Indian, North Indian, and continental style. You can also tuck into local delicacies in their multi-cuisine family restaurant called Garden Cafe which is decked up with pillars that mimic fruit-bearing trees and gives out cosy vibes.

Fancy a drink or two? Sit down with your pals in their boat-shaped bar called Fender's Bar. An ode to the coastal fishing town, this bar creates a sea-like atmosphere where you can gulp down sinful cocktails and hard liquor after an eventful day of sightseeing. Apart from that, you can also check out their Bodhi Spa for rejuvenating services like body wraps, massages, facials, etc.

Hosting a board meeting or a family function? They've got more than two banquet halls and conference rooms that will ease the process. And before we forget, popular places like Annavaram Temple, Coringa Forest, Maredumilli, Uppada, etc can be conveniently reached from the hotel for all your touristy needs.

