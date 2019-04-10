This Restaurant In Madhapur Has A Lorry For Seating & Serves Up North Indian Food

Touted as one of the best buffets in town (Where every dish is perfect), we love The Grand Trunk Road for its artsy walls and ambience. The walls of the restaurant are painted with signs such as 'Horn Ok Please' and the like that one would usually spot on lorries. It has two lorries, with one serving as a seating area for a large group, and the other is put up at the entrance easing you in. The lighting of the area reminds you of a highway dhaba! As you enter, you'll spot a chaat and kulfi stalls. Order in your buffet and start with a plate of aloo chaat or jalebi and rasmalai (cause there's never a bad time for dessert). Right from the soup to the starters (expect adraki chicken, dhaba chicken, kebabs), everything is cooked Punjabi style. In fact, the starters will fill you up but don't hog on them so much that you cannot try the mains. With butter chicken, dal makhni, rajma chawal, laal maas, you wouldn't want to miss a single main! They have a pretty comprehensive ala carte too, but the buffet is what keeps us hooked to the place. At INR 699, it's quite a deal.

Done with the meal? Grab a paan at the kiosk right outside the restaurant, and gawk at the wall art.