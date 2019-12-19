You've Got To Loot This Store For Block Printed Kurtas & Breezy Dresses

The fact that Gray and Green creates an interesting mix of designs like florals and stripes together in one outfit makes it quite awesome. Quirky is so in with outfits like hand block printed checks dress and brush painted sarees. What we really like about this Jodhpur-based store is the wide collection that has something for everyone. Whether you like floral prints or stripes and checks, lay your eyes on everything pretty. We've been loving the button up wrap dresses and sarees with prints of chunky cars, birds. Taking the saree game a notch up above, all the pieces are hand block-printed and have subtle colours that are easy on eyes. You can wear them to work too.

The kurtas with prints like paisley, polka dots, stripes (yup, again), peacocks, and horses sort our woes to shop for classy essentials to a massive extent. Looking for more? Peplum tops with side bows have us sold.