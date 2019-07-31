From Cupcakes To Cheesecakes, Guilt Trip Has Covered It All

The best guilt trip outlet in Hyderabad. I called it best as it is very spacious and hygienic. Ambience: You gonna have two seatings very spaciously organized at first floor and ground as well. Snooker players get the board on the ground floor. U can have delicious dessert and have a company of snooker board at the same time. Sounds pretty cool? I ordered: I must tell you this place is not only famous for its deserts but also famous for savory as well. They have really good options on the menu. We can celebrate birthday's, get together parties and baby shower at this place. You'll definitely enjoy there amazing service and food. P. S. Fish and chips: so far the best fish and chips with mayo I have ever had.