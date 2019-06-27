Visit Guilt Trip For Their Awesome Food!

Guilt trip: Guilt trip cafe opened their flagship outlet in Film Nagar and what it turned out to be better than my expectations for sure. Ambience: as soon as you enter, you can see a dessert bar with a plethora of desserts. I was amazed by the variety of desserts they have to offer. By the first sight of the interiors, you will be in love with the place. With wooden furniture to the colour palette used, all kept with a minimalistic approach but still looks so beautiful. Drinks: We had Lychee and lemongrass fizz and dark chocolate brownie shake. Both the drinks were nice and refreshing. The drink presentation could be worked upon. Food: In food, we had keema chicken pizza which was absolutely delicious. It was thin crust pizza with lip-smacking toppings. If you are a sucker for Indian spicy food then you should try this one. This pizza is a great combo of Italian and Indian taste alike. Next, we had the chicken steak sizzler. And what a delight that was. It came sizzling on our table and was served with mashed potatoes, flavourful mushroom sauce and garlic bread. The steak was so nicely done and was a complete meal in itself. Definitely, a must try. Desserts: next we jumped onto desserts and with this variety of desserts, we were excited to taste a few of them. So we tasted Tiramisu, Toblerone brownie cheesecake and dolce de leche cheesecake. I am a great fan of cheesecake but this time I wanted to go for something other than the usual blueberry cheesecake and oh man I was not disappointed. The tiramisu and dolce de leche cheesecake were my favourites. The Toblerone brownie cheesecake was new and I was told that they are the only ones keeping this dessert. It was decent but nothing extraordinary in taste. Overall I loved this place. Not many cafes are famous for great food but this place surely won me over their food. I am sure, their food won't disappoint you and also their desserts are a class apart.