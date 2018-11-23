Drones To Robotic Kits: This Lane In Koti Is Full Of Electronics & Their Spare Parts For DIY

Building a super-cool DIY science project or trying to repair your own phone? Gujarati Galli — a street full of electronic gadgets and spare parts will make your work easier. Walking amidst the rather chaotic lane, we found tiny stalls to massive shops selling audio and visual systems (wireless mics, sound mixers, amplifiers, televisions, home theatres, set-top boxes), CCTV cameras, cable assemblers among other technical devices. These are sourced from brands in Delhi like HRC and sold here. Multiple stores here sell imported mobile phones and accessories from China too. Besides, any specific parts that you need like car stereos, resistors, inductors, sensors are available here at wholesale rates. Not only does that save time, but it leaves you with no dents in your pockets, folks! Engineering students, they have entire robot kits, WiFi modules, drones, and all sorts of cables. So, believe us when we say this street is for you. The prices start at INR 500 for a pair of earphones and can go up based on the kind of product you're looking for. Be prepared to walk in and out of multiple shops though, as we promise if you look hard enough, you'll find just what you're looking for.