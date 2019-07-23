Drop By Farzi Cafe For Its New Curated Indian Desserts

From the New Menu of Farzi Café, Presenting you the Latest And Amazing Dessert, Gulab Jamun 2.0. Farzi Café has always been known for its innovation on Indian Desserts. In the previous menu, they had *Re-Invented Malpua with Airated Rabdi* (Sadly it's no longer in the Menu) this time they made in Gulab Jamun which is made in the house. The Gulab jamun was soft, rich and flavourful rabdi which is added into nitrogen liquid with the Temperature of -321°. Added on gulab jamun followed with Saffron Sugar Syrup, Saffron Rabdi, Almond and Pistachio Flakes. This dessert is finished with A Beautiful and is dipped into the Nitrogen liquid for the Garnish, It's Edible as well. This was a very rich Dessert. A really good one from the Latest Menu. Head to Farzi Café Hyderabad and do let me know how it was.