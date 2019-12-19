Avocado Crab Stick, Khao Soi & Boba Tea: You've Got To Eat At This Quaint Restaurant

Tucked away on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, Haiku transports you to an ethereal world altogether. Patterned walls and subtle lighting make this place refreshing. After you’re done admiring the space, check out the menu. We recommend starting your meal with a Khao Soi — a meal in itself for two. Move on to Avocado Crab Stick and Jade Tofu, and make a feast out of a Sashimi platter.

If you love sticky rice, Haiku’s range of fried rice will keep you satiated. We've tried the Five Treasure Garlic Basil Fried Rice and found several reasons to go back for it. Plus, they've got Thai curries and Clay Pot too. Love ending your meal with something sweet? Go for an Apricot Pudding or Mango Mousse With Coconut. Also, the Boba Tea at Haiku is the best in town, so don’t forget to order one.