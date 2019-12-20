This Popular Brand Is Delivering Chaat To Our Doorstep & It's Just The Way We Like It

Good news for all you chaat lovers out there! Haldirams is serving chaat to areas near Masab Tank and Kondapur. No, they don't have a physical store yet, but you can get their chaat delivered to your door step. Excited, we gave it a shot and we weren't disappointed. They're exclusively available on Zomato for now, so we ordered Raj Kachori, Mumbaiya Bhel, and Dahi Samosa. Keeping hygiene in mind, all the chaat items that are made from curd were packed individually. Meaning, the curd, green chutney, and meethi chutney for Raj Kachori came in separate containers. The good thing about that, according to us, is you can DIY. We quickly mixed it all up and the spicy green chutney made it quite tasty. Mumbaiya Bhel came with lots of sprouts and peanuts, and well, Dahi Samosa was good too. Not too sweet, Haldirams chaat gravitate towards being the right amount of khatta meetha and that's how we like it. Of course, the parcel comes with lots of tissues, wooden spoons, and wet tissues too. They've got the usual suspects like Chole Bhature, Kulche, Ragada, etc, so get on the app and order away.