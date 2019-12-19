Loot Board Games, Assembler Gear & Backpacks From This Store In Punjagutta

Walking into Hamley's is a lot like stepping into the islands of the blessed. Whether you're a board game hoarder or take your soft toys seriously, Hamley's — a London-based toy shop will get you hooked. Now that Avengers madness is on full rise, you're going to spot a wide range of action figures, Nerf Assembler Gear, toy cars and bikes. For those of you who have been looking for an Ice Hockey or Foosball table (mini versions, of course), I'm loving what the store has. They are available at slashed prices too. You can dig up dinosaur fossils using Nat Geo's Mega Dinosaur Dig Kit & Action Figures. I've also spotted board games like The White House, Sequence, Scotland Yard, Cluedo, Othello, and a couple of drinking games. Back to school collection on your mind? All those Minion and Avengers backpacks will set you back for good. Plus, they've got water bottles, bowls, and tumblers too. The stationery section includes notebooks with unicorns or glitter for covers, colouring pen sets. Kids will definitely love the miniature pianos, drumkits, swingballs, and footballs. The price range is a bit high, but the quality of the products available here is quite sturdy.