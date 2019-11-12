From Traditional To Contemporary, This Handicraft Store In Karkhana Is A Must-Visit

If you're looking for an eclectic mix of modern and traditional Indian handicrafts to decorate your place, head to Handicraft House in Karkhana. Located near the main road, this compact store is stocked with many items that are absolutely gorgeous. Even before you enter, you’ll find brass decor items, pottery, carved wood products, and once you enter, there is a world of ornament boxes, lamps, tables and so much more. The store sources the items from all over India, and there's something for everyone. They have rich, vibrant designs and are best picks for those who love art and culture. The range varies between INR 400 to INR 7,000, depending on the work and detailing. Fixed price? No, there is a scope to bargain. They are open throughout the week (11 am to 9.30 am), so you don’t have to worry about that. Also, some artefacts at the shop are really unique. So, make sure you browse the shop properly before making a purchase.