Head Out To This Cafe To Hang Out With Friends And Pets!

Having called as the one and only pet cafe in Hyderabad, they just didn’t leave any stone unturned to make this place extremely awesome. Ditch those great ambiances, well maintained and sophisticated restaurants today and visit this amazing place with tad bit awesomeness in everything to indulge with. Play with dogs or get your own, Leave your pet when you are at work, Birthday parties or barbeque nights, Karaoke evenings or movie nights, Relax with friends or working from a cafe, Board games or reading books, and . . . Pet adoption Drives, You are at the right place. No second choice. With the rustic feel and antique ambiance, a place in the city to make you feel away from the city, this is one hell of a “Cafe of Crazy” which is the actual meaning of “Cafe de loco”. PS: This Cafe is Closed on Mondays!