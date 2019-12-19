Happiest Hours Ever: Get Gimlet, Cosmopolitan, Vodka, Rum & More At INR 79 Only

Cocktail lovers, it cannot get better than this. By The Bottle in Jubilee Hills has awesome Happy Hours called The 79 Menu where you can grab a beer, whiskey, vodka, rum, gin, six types of cocktails and also mocktails at INR 79 each. We thought this was too good to be tried and decided to check it. It starts at 12pm and closes at 6pm, but we recommend getting here by 4pm or just as the sunset begins if you are settling for an outdoor seating. We tried out a Gimlet (so good), Cosmopolitan (Carrie Bradshaw would approve too), and an Old Fashioned. All the drinks were quite delicious and if you take your daiquiri or whiskey sour seriously, we have been hearing raving reviews about them too. Plus, there is Tom Collins too. In mocktails, do try the Orange Chaska. We have done the math and for 10 drinks, it costed us around INR 850 (including taxes). You can pair your drinks with Bhajiya Tokri or Basil Murgh Tikka.