Coffee Lovers, Drop By Feranoz For Some Amazing Varieties Of Coffee

I'm A hardcover coffee lover, (Tea As Well) But today it's all about Coffee. This is called Flat White, it's coffee drink consisting of Espresso with microfoam which is steamed milk with fine bubbles which becomes glossy or velvety texture/consistency. It is similar to Latte but in smaller volume and less microfoam. Having a higher proportion of coffee to milk, and milk that is more velvety in consistency allowing the espresso to dominate the flavour while being supported by the milk. I tried this At my Favourite Dessert Place Feranoz Patisserie & Cafe. It was Creamy and A But strong. So beautifully made. Credits to Ismail for making this lovely Coffee, this place has really good Cappuccinos and Quenchers! ♥️ Priced For 160/- And it's worth. Would recommend to everyone. Location: Feranoz Patisserie and Café, Banjara Hills. Price - 160/-