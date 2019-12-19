Pet Parents: Treat Your Pooch To A Spa Day For Lots Of Wags & Love

Listen up pet parents, your pooch may not ask for it, but they need some TLC, too. One of the best dog spas in Hyderabad, Happy Tails Pet Grooming & Spa will give your doggos and puppers the pampering they deserve. Spacious and hygienic, they've got packages that'll make your dog go woof woof with joy.

Their basic spa package includes a bath, blow dry, brush out and the usual nail cut and ear cleaning; deluxe spa package includes everything that the basic does along with bath massage for your furry friend to make bigger leaps of joy and their executive spa package includes all that along with a stylish haircut for all the good looks.

If your pet has a long and thick coat, chances are you will need to get them de-matted which can be painful for your little pup if not done right. But these folks here handle the situation with a lot of love and don't take more than 15 minutes to get it done. They've got similar services for cats too, so every one of them is pampered equally. Do you see your munchkin wagging its tail? That calls for a spa day, doesn't it?