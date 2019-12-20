Visiting Vijayawada? Plan A Staycation At This Colourful Budget Resort

Don't you just love resorts or stays on the banks of a river? Haritha Berm Park in Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada offers more than this. This resort has colourful cottages smacked amidst trees (if only we had a drone to capture this), and it is set on the banks of the Krishna River. The resort has different types of rooms and suites that you can pick from. That said, it's quite a budget place and if you're looking for something functional, this one works.

The best part is, it’s located in Bhavani Island and hence has many water sports and boating facilities. The resort also has a restaurant that serves up delicious local food and drinks. Since it’s located near an amusement park and Kanakadurga temple, commuting to several parts of the town is easy.