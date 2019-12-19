This Resort In Araku Offers A Lovely View & It's Pocket Friendly Too

Imagine waking up in Araku Valley, one weekend. You wouldn't want to compromise on the view, right? Haritha Hill Resort, run by the AP Tourism Department, definitely offers a brilliant view. And the sweet deal is that it doesn't leave you broke. This resort has both cottages and individual rooms, and all of them overlook the valley. The breathtaking view of the valley only gets better during mornings or the sunset hour. Plus, there is a pool inside the property that we'd totally lounge at. With ample parking facilities, if you're planning to rent a car, just know that you can park here, and probably drive down to one of the closest waterfalls or The Coffee Museum. Although we do recommend taking long walks.

The rooms are quite basic, and if you are expecting something fancy, this might not be your best bet. But they do the job of offering a great view, and that's why you should settle for it. They've got an in-house restaurant and a bar. So, we say order a drink and Bamboo Chicken, and drink to the view!