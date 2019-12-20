Sunday Brunch Plans? Head Over To This Beautiful Rooftop Restaurant!

Amnesia Sky Bar is located on the top floor of Inorbit mall and offers a beautiful view of the landscape. It is the perfect place for sundowners and night parties with the perfect ambiance! I started with the chocolate milkshake which was quite thick and yummy! The Aam Aadmi was a cocktail that had LIIT with a dash of mango juice. The Asian Veg Crunchy Rolls had oriental veggies wrapped in a wonton, fried and served with hot garlic sauce. Mexican Potato Cream was served with spicy corn mix salsa and cream. The Thai roasted paneer was slightly tangy and could have been improved upon. The Broccoli Cheese Kebab had creamy and cheesy broccoli florets cooked in a clay oven. The Thai roasted Fish was quite delicious and tender. The Thai roasted Chicken was cooked with sauces, bell peppers and onion and was quite crisp. The Fruit Punch was a cool and refreshing drink. The Iranian Joojeh Kebab was served with a creamy smooth saffron pepper glaze. The Pepper Chilly Chicken was cooked with bell pepper and was perfect with the drinks. The Greek Pizza had olives, feta cheese, mushrooms, onions, spinach, tomato and garlic. The Spicy Chicken Tikka Pizza had spicy chicken tikka with tomato, onion, fresh cilantro and cheese. The Sex on the Drip is an Amnesia signature cocktail that you should try! The China Town Bao had crispy fried chicken, honey teriyaki and crushed peanuts with red pepper and mint sauce. The Tandoori Sarson ki Machi had Murrel marinated in creamy mustard tossed sauce. The Spaghetti Pesto Aioli had spaghetti pasta tossed with olive oil, garlic, pesto, cherry tomatoes, black olives and parmesan. The Dal Tadka platter was served with jeera aloo. The Railway Road Mutton curry was delicious and served with Garlic Naan. The Paneer Butter Masala was creamy with a tinge of sweetness and also garnished with white butter. The Dal Makhni Platter was served with Paneer Bhurji. The skillet Lasagna Lamb was a traditional layered pasta alternated with sauces and meat. The Malabar Mutton Biryani was quite good with the juicy tender mutton pieces. The Thai Chicken Red Curry was delicious with the rice. For vegetarians, they had the option of the Thai Vegetable Green Curry. The Nasi Goreng is Indonesian fried rice with a mix of chicken, fish and prawns. The Apple Anzac Pie with vanilla scoop was an American apple pie topped with Anzac biscuit crumble served with a vanilla scoop. The Gooey Chocolate Brownie had warm gooey brownie served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. Overall: A great place with different cuisines each cooked to perfection.