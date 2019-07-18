Have You Ever Tried Chimney Cones? Head To This Beautiful Cafe ASAP!

A beautiful cafe located on the main road of Banjara Hills is the Fullfills Cafe. Just for a coffee or just to grab some quick bite, the Fullfills Cafe is all for you. The interiors are not only filled with cute props but also with really comfortable seating. This a perfect place to chill out with friends and anyone else just looking to unwind. The bright lights and colourful walls make the place look even more beautiful. This place can accommodate up to 40-50 people and has an indoor as well as outdoor seating. I’ve been to this cafe last week with a few of my foodie friends. This cafe offers a full menu for food, drinks and desserts. We ordered: -Watermelon Mojito and Orange Basil Mojito, both of them very served chill and gave us refreshing feel. -Popstar and Go Mango were the other two shakes we have ordered. The presentation of these shakes was amazing and they tasted great. Soups : -Soup Di Asparagus, Soup Di Consume and Cream Of Chicken were the soups we ordered. They were very bland and I personally did not like the soups. -Lebanese Water Chestnut and Raw Mango: The crispy and freshwater chestnut with the tangy raw mango was a great combination. -Mexican cornetto: These were small cute cone-shaped which had were flavourful and I personally loved this dish. -Chicken Chimi Changa: Masala omelette with bread toast and mash potato -Fullfills Special Risotto -Harissa Chicken -Hummus Peri Peri was the other few dishes we had at this cafe. Deserts: -Cotton candy is a chimney shaped dessert, a speciality of this cafe. It’s tasted great. -Choco Lava and Sizzling Brownie (my all-time fav) Do visit this place!