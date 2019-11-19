Affair Just Launched Its New Menu & We Can't Keep Calm!

Affair on 10th street has recently launched their new menu. The Asian Pepper Chicken was crispy and garnished with green chillies and crisp curry leaves. The Asian Chicken Pakoda was unique in the way it was prepared. One end was similar to an open dumpling where you could see the chicken inside from the batter-fried coating. The Fish Poppers were crisp on the outside and quite tender and fresh inside. The Lamb Sliders were bite-sized and the lamb patty inside was spicy and flavorful. The Lotus stems were quite crisp and served with a sweet chilly sauce. The Chicken Pizza was quite cheesy with a thin base. The Water Chestnuts were cut into thin pieces and crispy fried with batter. The dish was garnished with cashew nuts and burnt garlic. The Assorted Kebab platter comprised of Fish Tikka, Grilled Prawns, Sheekh Kebab, Chicken Tikka and Chicken Wings. The Prawns Ajillo was served with Garlic bread. This is a Spanish Garlic Prawns dish. The Chicken Dumplings were quite delicious and juicy and went perfectly well with the chilly garlic sauce. The Tandoori Gampa had pineapple, paneer and mushroom. The Calamari rings were too crunchy for my liking although the burnt garlic flavour was quite good. The Loose Prawns were quite fresh and a great appetizer with the drinks. The Onion Rings were quite crunchy and were served with a mayonnaise sauce. The Chandon Rose Brut Sparkling wine was quite smooth. The Paneer Lababdar was served with Jeera Rice and chicken kebabs. The Lamb Chops were served with potato mash and vegetables. The Schezwan Pot Rice had Asian spicy fried rice served with Schezwan Chicken and vegetables. The Korean pot Rice had coriander flavoured rice served with spicy coriander flavoured vegetable curry. The Chicken Lasagna was quite creamy and filled with chicken. The Koile ki Bhatti Se had Hariyali kebab, Daal Makhni and Jeera Rice. The Melange pudding was filled with fruits and topped with cut pieces of sponge cake. The Chocolate Brownie was served with vanilla ice-cream. The Blueberry cheesecake had a thin base and served with thick blueberry sauce. The Thai Chilli Basil Chicken was quite flavorful. The Cashewnut roll was quite crunchy and served with vanilla icecream. Overall: A great place with the perfect ambience. You will love their New Menu!