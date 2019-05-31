Have You Tried The Sinfully Luxurious Pastries At Concu Yet?

Concu at Jubilee Hills was on my to visit list for a long time and I came out pleasantly surprised after visiting it recently. The place exceeded my expectations. We tried the much recommended Russian Medovick, the season's special Mango Apricot Choux bun which was delicious with lovely flavors. The D7 chocolate macroon was rich and chocolatey. The imperial chocolate and the fudge were rich in chocolate. They have a special Mango menu with pastry and cool drinks options for the summer which both look and sound tempting. They have a good range of Italian options. We tried the garlic bread favoured pizza which was quite tasty. Do try the house special, hot chocolate. The rich flavours will definitely blow your mind. The decor is cutesy and minimalistic with lots of insta friendly backgrounds. The spacious parking simply steals the show as does their wonderful customer relation.