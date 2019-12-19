DIY Cocktails, Canteen Maggi Bowl & Sunshine: There's A Funky Bar In Begumpet

Say hey to Hay — a bar in Begumpet that calls itself a friendly neighbourhood bar. Making way for plenty of conversations, you've got to go here with your squad for a whoopee group party. Hay doesn't mess around with all the natural light rushing in and you're going to be pals with sunshine and a nostalgic music scene. Spot a large bar counter as you step in and take in your surroundings — the entire place is done up in the hues of pink and purple. It has an 80s vibe going on which makes it very Instagram-worthy. If you are the kind who enjoys a good (and long) chat over cocktails, you might want to try Toxic Thandai, which is basically coffee-infused vodka with Baileys and thandai. Served in a tiny coffee cup, this one is a keeper for all the right reasons. Don't mind more fun? The DIY cocktails are calling out your name. We went for the Ginga Fizza — the idea is quite straightforward — a tray full of sparkling wine, ginger ale, peach-infused gin was presented. All we have to do is mix, sip, mix some more, and decide how we'd like to drink. You get to mix these is a large container-kinda thing. Apart from these, they've got a fine range of spirits and beer that you can chug down.

We started our meal with BMW Momos, Truffle Mushroom Galouti — the galouti stood out for us, and we quickly moved on to Keto Lasagna and Kurkure Crusted Burger. The lasagna might have hit the right spot but it's the burger that piqued our interested. Whoever thought of Kurkure inside a burger dripping with cheese surely knows a great deal about comfort food and we're going back for it. Plus, the French fries are so crisp. Meat lovers, you can tuck into Goan Prawn Curry, Malabar Biryani, or Coorg Style Mutton Curry. End your meal with a Mishti Doi Cheesecake. Now, isn't that a gleeful meal?