Hay Offers Some Interesting Cocktails & Good Food With Pretty Casual Interiors

Just not on weekends or happy hours, you can say hello to "HAY" bar any day any time for its competitive pricing considering the location it’s positioned. Quadranscentennial establishment Specialty Restaurant LTD has invested decent efforts that are evident in turning the Kibbeh Lounge (that lost its charm after hookah ban) to a bluish themed resto-bar with an invigorating view & different seating spaces that suit the mood. Good seating capacity of close to 100-120 pax with a price factor of 1000-1400 for two inclusive alcohol. Couldn’t get enough buddies to try their signature DIY Buckets cocktails, so had to settle with a chilling draught as they were running out of Hopper. To pair it with we ordered Truffle Mushroom Galouti. MasalaPeanuts: Absolutely the way how it should hold the crunch and spice; Hay Fried Tandoori Chicken, My favourite for the evening. A perfectly cooked chicken with a crunchy crust & Ooey Gooey Fries was just brilliant, topped with cheese, mayo & holding the crunch for a longer period as the french fries gets another round of fry with beer batter makeover. Ordered my favourite Red Thai curry but veg in the main course and it didn’t disappoint. Ending the meal for the day with luring Chocolate Envelope as they were running out of Mishti Doi Cheesecake portions. Well, when we were about to conclude our visit to Hay, here comes the bracing drink Watermelon Basil Cooler as a complimentary which surprisingly turned out to be good. Just that after 4 sips all I see is big round vada style ice cubes. Overall, a good experience and may have to pay a visit again for their Chai-Fi Tea and VFM Working Lunch menu. Also, find a gang to try their signature drink stuff.