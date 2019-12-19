Relive The Qutb Shahi Grandeur At This 450-Year Old Mosque In Hayathnagar

Hayat Bakshi Begum Mosque also called Hayathnagar Grand Mosque is an iconic 450-year-old protected monument. Built by the Queen Mother fondly known as Ma Saheba, this Mosque was built to give weary travelers a place to rest while traveling to the city of Hyderabad. There are ornate carvings both on the inside and outside of the mosque, but we were left spellbound when we checked out the interior carvings on the ceiling. The mosque has around 5 or more domes and no two designs are repeated on either of them. The caravan sarai or rest house comprises of 130 rooms, and the premises include a large wall as well. Photographers, you're in for a treat! Head to this mosque to soak in the calmness, savour a slice of history, and appreciate the sheer brilliance of the yesteryears. You won't stop gawking at every nook of the mosque.

