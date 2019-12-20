Quirky Beds, Bow Ties & Treats: This Pet Store Has All Things Premium For Your Pooches

Though this is an exclusive pet store, this is not your regular vet store. Inviting pet parents with goodies for their little ones, Heads Up For Tails in Sarath City Capital Mall is where you will find food, hygiene products, and toys under one roof from premium brands. The spacious store didn't smell like a kennel (unlike other vet stores), and it has separate sections for cat and dog supplies. Does your cat enjoy occasional energetic moments amidst all the lazing around? Get your kitty a squeaky new toy that looks like a bird or a fish or even a mouse. For a good job done, treat your purry friend with mashed treats and biscuits. And we're not saying that for just cats. If you doggo leaps in joy when it's time for the walk, gift them a new leash or a brace and go about town for sniffs and wags. They also stock a bunch of treats ranging from chew sticks, biscuits, kernels, and chew bars that are made with premium ingredients. Psst, they've got some vegetarian options too. While you're at it, you can also get some pet food from brands other than Pedigree. We're talking about Orijen, Akana, and Farmania which are international pet food brands. They've got wet and dry variants, so you can buy them according to your pet's preference. What else? They have cat and dog beds in all sizes and shapes too. We spotted a dog bed that looks like a boat, a cat bed that looks like a bone. Quirky, right? Apart from flea powders, tick shampoos, perfumes, and paw and snoot balms (which you should definitely buy for your pooches, btw), they have funky accessories like clothes, bow ties, and name tags that can be customised. Is your dog already making puppy eyes? Is your cat staring into your soul and wants you to get it a new toy? Make your way to this store at the earliest and get them something new.