Heads Up To All The Dessert Lovers, Drop By Feu Now!

What could be more fun than spending your day having tasty cakes in a romantic and cozy setup? Feu is definitely a treat. The sight of cakes on entering the cafe will not allow us to leave without having at least two of them. The decor of the area is perfect for an evening date with friends or family. Bundt cake is one of its kind which is a somewhat combination of donut and pastry. Everything is ranged between INR 200-300. It is worth trying. Also, they have separate sections inside where they conduct live music programs. So people with a sweet tooth head to this awesome place for a wonderful evening with your loved ones.