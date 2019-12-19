Hyderabadis! This 50-Year-Old Museum Is A Hidden Gem That You Can't Afford To Miss

Do you watch shows like Grey's Anatomy and House M.D to satisfy your curiosity about the human body? In that case, this museum is your calling. Constructed in 1948, the Health Museum throws light on the human body and all its intricacies. The museum is divided into two sections — Nutrition & Health Issues which relates to body wellness and ailments, and Motherhood & Childbirth which is obviously about the magical process of bringing a life into this world. Fascinating, isn't it?

Another noteworthy thing about this museum is it gives us a major 1950's classroom atmosphere (Yup, just like those black-and-white movies, fam!) which just adds up to the whole geeky experience. This 50-year-old-museum is a stone's throw away from Public Gardens which means you can visit two places on one trip.

