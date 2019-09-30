Orka Cafe is a must-visit in Hyderabad if you are struggling to get a perfect blend of healthy food with no compromise on the taste quotient. They serve you the dishes that are high in nutritional value and equally pamper your tastebuds parallel. Their menu mostly serves All-Day Breakfast, healthier versions of Omelette, Waffles, Parathas, Pancakes, Soups, Salads, Pizza, Pastas, Bowls, Desserts, Indian Starters, Burgers, Sandwiches and super healthy Main courses.
Health Concious? Enjoy All Day Breakfast At This Cafe In Jubliee Hills
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Kids, Big Group
