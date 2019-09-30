Health Concious? Enjoy All Day Breakfast At This Cafe In Jubliee Hills

Orka Cafe is a must-visit in Hyderabad if you are struggling to get a perfect blend of healthy food with no compromise on the taste quotient. They serve you the dishes that are high in nutritional value and equally pamper your tastebuds parallel. Their menu mostly serves All-Day Breakfast, healthier versions of Omelette, Waffles, Parathas, Pancakes, Soups, Salads, Pizza, Pastas, Bowls, Desserts, Indian Starters, Burgers, Sandwiches and super healthy Main courses.