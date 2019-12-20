Healthy Juice Shots That Detoxes You, Drop By Fruitose!

Cafes

Fruitose

Madhapur, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2-54, Near Pillar C-1722, Sri Rama Colony, Main Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Healthy Juice Shots 🥛💯 Recently we visited @fruitose.hyd, one of the newest healthy cafe in town which majorly focuses on providing healthy edibles/drinks to the junk food lovers, for helping them detox themselves for some time at least ♥️. ✨Flavours: 🍍Pineapple 🍉 Watermelon 🥕 Carrot 🍃 Spinach 🍊 Orange 🔴 Beetroot 🍋 Lemon All of these were refreshing at its best!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

