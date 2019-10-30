Shawarma Chicken and Paneer. The Chicken and Paneer Shawarma Pitas consist of dark-meat Chicken/Paneer, marinated in a blend of spices, drizzled with a choice of Tzatziki sauce or hummus and paired with fresh toppings, such as Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Feta cheese and Hot peppers. Pita Pit serves some scrumptious, tasty and Healthy options providing a healthy alternative to the typical fast food options! Go visit them this week and shred out your weekend junkies there.
Healthy Shawarma? Drop By Pita Pit Now!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Available Online
