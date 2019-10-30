Healthy Shawarma? Drop By Pita Pit Now!

Fast Food Restaurants

Pita Pit

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

8-2-293/82-A/1217-A, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Shawarma Chicken and Paneer. The Chicken and Paneer Shawarma Pitas consist of dark-meat Chicken/Paneer, marinated in a blend of spices, drizzled with a choice of Tzatziki sauce or hummus and paired with fresh toppings, such as Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onion, Feta cheese and Hot peppers. Pita Pit serves some scrumptious, tasty and Healthy options providing a healthy alternative to the typical fast food options! Go visit them this week and shred out your weekend junkies there.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae

