Dabaki — an art community is hosting Heart Talks 2.0 where a collection of stories will be unfolded in the form of rap, poetry, or stand-up. Bringing together a wicked mix of musical talent and immersive storytelling, we're sure you're in for a treat. Spend an evening loving these stories and later, hit up workshops on performance, writing, and music. Sounds like a plan, doesn't it? Plus, the hosts of the events are Nupur Saraswat, Ancoosch Neta, and Saher Ali.