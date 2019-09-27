This Plant-Based Store In Banjara Hills Is Totally Worth Checking Out

India's first hemp-based store — Hemis Store has set up its shop in Banjara Hills. For those of you interested in adopting a plant-based lifestyle, this is obvious good news. Run by a group of committed individuals, Hemis works with artisans and weavers who believe in sustainable future and slow fashion. As a result, what we find at the store is the choicest collection of apparel, skincare range, and stunning footwear. As a matter of fact, Hemis has collaborated with September Shoes to craft footwear out of hemp and vegan fabric. Say what!

While stationery junkies can check out their handmade notebooks, if you are all about skincare, you might enjoy the lotions and shampoo range. What stands out at the store is the apparel collection, though. As hemp is breathable, anti-microbial, and reflects 95% UV Rays, these are great options for Indian weather. From coordinate sets and blazers to tank tops and dresses, there is a lot for you to splurge on. And men, their shirts range is so good that we cannot stop gawking at those Mandarin collar shirts and slit shirts. Soon, the store intends to launch ikat and knit pieces, apparel for kids too.