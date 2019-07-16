When In Hyderabad, Gawk At These Heritage Sites To Take In The Rich History

Often visited together, don't leave Hyderabad without visiting these places. Golconda Fort is a medieval fort built in the 12th century to send signals to the Nizam army and keep a look out on the territory. The acoustic system inside the fort is an example of ingenious engineering and architecture. Taramati Baradari is among the best monuments in Hyderabad. This was built to honour the then Qutub Shahi ruler, Abdullah Qutub Shah's favorite courtesan, Taramati and has 12 doors with perfect ventilation. Both these places are a stone's throw away from each other.

