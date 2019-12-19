Gardening Just Got Chic: This Store Sells Heirloom Rose Plants At INR 300 & You Should Deck Your Homes With It

A first-of-its-kind store exclusively dedicated to heirloom rose plants has opened in Hyderabad, and we can't be more excited! Hiba's Roses carries unique and rare varieties of roses like Lagerfeld, Crimson Glory, Memorial Day, Julio Iglesias, Papa Meilland, Oklahoma and Perfume Delight among others. These established plants are grown with the highest standards using homemade tonics, and each has a unique scent of their own!

What's more exciting? You can now give your balconies an Insta-worthy up-do with exotic varieties of rose plants imported from places all over India and Malaysia and cared for immensely. Each plant comes wrapped in a high-quality six-inch pot, with a unique ID tag, for easy identification and efficient care. The customers even get an insight into special care instructions for the plants - a seller's secret! Plus, they're priced at INR 300 only.