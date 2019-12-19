Going on a long drive to Vikarabad as a weekend getaway sounds lovely? This Hill Top Villa near Vooty Golf Course is an ideal place to spend quality time with your pals or your fam.
Atop A Hill With A Swimming Pool: This Villa Near Vikarabad Is Staycation Goals
Great For
Shortcut
Going on a long drive to Vikarabad as a weekend getaway sounds lovely? This Hill Top Villa near Vooty Golf Course is an ideal place to spend quality time with your pals or your fam.
What Makes It Awesome
When it comes to long drives with scenic views, Vikarabad is a saviour for Hyderabadis. If you're planning to check out Ananthagiri Hills and drive through the scenic route for a staycation (there's a long weekend coming up, think about it), we found something awesome for you.
Behold Hill Top, a secluded villa near Vooty Golf Course in Vikarabad where you can get a glimpse of pretty sunsets and relax away from the city's hustle-bustle. Now talking about the deets, this villa has two bedrooms with big balconies, two bathrooms, a spacious hall with a TV, classic wooden furniture, and minimalistic wall decor, a kitchen with all the essential amenities, a deck overlooking nature and a clean swimming pool.
This place can accommodate seven people comfortably, and because it has a golf course nearby, you know what you can do here. Perfect for family get-togethers, friends reunion, and travellers, don't miss out on this villa.
Comments (0)