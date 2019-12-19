Atop A Hill With A Swimming Pool: This Villa Near Vikarabad Is Staycation Goals

When it comes to long drives with scenic views, Vikarabad is a saviour for Hyderabadis. If you're planning to check out Ananthagiri Hills and drive through the scenic route for a staycation (there's a long weekend coming up, think about it), we found something awesome for you.

Behold Hill Top, a secluded villa near Vooty Golf Course in Vikarabad where you can get a glimpse of pretty sunsets and relax away from the city's hustle-bustle. Now talking about the deets, this villa has two bedrooms with big balconies, two bathrooms, a spacious hall with a TV, classic wooden furniture, and minimalistic wall decor, a kitchen with all the essential amenities, a deck overlooking nature and a clean swimming pool.

This place can accommodate seven people comfortably, and because it has a golf course nearby, you know what you can do here. Perfect for family get-togethers, friends reunion, and travellers, don't miss out on this villa.

