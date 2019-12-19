Your kids will love it and so will you, this place has something for every hobby. Himalaya Book World in Punjagutta is a two-story building which has everything — gift items, toys, board games, school and art supplies, and books of every genre. Back to school season? Book covers, school bags, stationery boxes, fancy pens, pencils, and more — it’ll make your little one’s day. Artists, hoard everything from spray paints to acrylic paint sets and brushes from here. They also have a wide collection of oil pastels, crayons, jumbo sketch pens, watercolour pencils, markers, and fabric paints. What’s a party without games, right? Whatever theme your party is, they’ve got all kinds of card games, board games, and puzzles. Now let’s move onto books, shall we? Fiction, non-fiction, history, self-help, personality development, and comics - you name it, they have it. We were elated to find Archie’s comics and Naruto illustrated version here. TinTin, Asterix, and Diary Of A Wimpy Kid were our childhood favourites, and they have them too. Have some space in your book collection? Check out Himalaya Book Store and be spoilt for choice.
Comic Books, Paints & Games: We Want To Hoard Everything From This Store In Punjagutta
