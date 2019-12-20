Basic On A Budget: Head To This Tiny Cane Furniture Shop In Karkhana

Peeps, if you aren’t looking for fancy furniture and want to buy basic stuff on a budget, you must check out Hi-tech Cane Furniture. It’s located in the one-kilometer stretch from the Karkhana bus stop. This shop is full of simple cane furniture, from contemporary to custom made, that won’t hurt your pocket. You can easily get your hands on swinging chair for INR 1,500 or newspaper holder for INR 300. The prices are budget-friendly and if you have bargaining skills, then this is where you can put it to test. Even though most of the furniture is kept outside, you must dig inside to find the right furniture for you. So be ready for some hide and seek if you plan to visit. However, you can have a word with the owner and discuss ideas if you have any as he is open to working on them.