Get To This Store In Banjara Hills & Load Up On Ranveer Singh Graffiti, Bobble Heads & Quirky Merch

Gift Shops

Hoozinc

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.4

Lane Opp. Audi Showroom, Road 12, NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

Want to deck up your room with art pieces and pop culture merchandise? Hop into Hoozinc and find not just home decor, but also fashionable clothes and accessories.

What Makes It Awesome

When we walked into Hoozinc, Frieda Kahlo and The Weeknd greeted us at the door. From their canvases, of courses! Inside the store we found quirky decor pieces from lamps and metal signs to paintings and laminates. Be it The Beatles, Breaking Bad, Kurt Cobain, Game Of Thrones or Avengers, this store has something (posters, badges, key chains) for everyone. You can also get a Bob Marley caricature on a decorative plate, and metal signs reading '#Dreamer', 'Superhero' among others. What we loved the most, however, were the bobble-heads of ace footballers like Neymar and Suarez for our bedside table. In addition to this, you can find frames of their popular wall art at the store to personalise your room with your favourite graffiti by Hoozinc.

If you want to gift something to your cool parents, why not consider the kitchenware & barware from this store? They have cutlery holders, jars, shot glasses, beer mugs and shot carts with funky designs and quotes. For all the fashionistas out there, the store has an amazing collection of hand-painted denim jackets and printed T-shirts. Don't forget to take a look at their donut-printed socks that are oh so cute! 

Pro-Tip

If you want to get your own ideas on a clothing or decor piece too, head to the store and talk to the artists there for customised products made especially for you.
