Get To This Store In Banjara Hills & Load Up On Ranveer Singh Graffiti, Bobble Heads & Quirky Merch

When we walked into Hoozinc, Frieda Kahlo and The Weeknd greeted us at the door. From their canvases, of courses! Inside the store we found quirky decor pieces from lamps and metal signs to paintings and laminates. Be it The Beatles, Breaking Bad, Kurt Cobain, Game Of Thrones or Avengers, this store has something (posters, badges, key chains) for everyone. You can also get a Bob Marley caricature on a decorative plate, and metal signs reading '#Dreamer', 'Superhero' among others. What we loved the most, however, were the bobble-heads of ace footballers like Neymar and Suarez for our bedside table. In addition to this, you can find frames of their popular wall art at the store to personalise your room with your favourite graffiti by Hoozinc.

If you want to gift something to your cool parents, why not consider the kitchenware & barware from this store? They have cutlery holders, jars, shot glasses, beer mugs and shot carts with funky designs and quotes. For all the fashionistas out there, the store has an amazing collection of hand-painted denim jackets and printed T-shirts. Don't forget to take a look at their donut-printed socks that are oh so cute!