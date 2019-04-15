These Hotels In Gachibowli Are Your Best Stay Options If You're Visiting Hyderabad

On days when work has drained you out and you're looking for a comfortable stay to recharge your energy, check into The Lime Boutique Suites. Think luminous green accents against white walls, minimalistic decor, spacious rooms that let you breathe and find them all here. You can either go for medium rooms, or large and extra large rooms that have facilities like a king-sized bed/two single beds, free WiFi, a study table, television, coffee maker, and an attached bathroom. Since the ambience is radiant and the amenities are pretty modern, there's no way you'd feel dull here. It has a vegetarian restaurant and an in-house bar too.

