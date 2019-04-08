Love Practical & Easy To Wear Clothing But Dil Hai Desi? This Store Could Be Your New BFF

Wedding season is around the corner, and with temperatures hitting the roof, donning heavy lehengas and sarees is unimaginable. Enter House of Indya - their entire range of apparel is big on Indian aesthetics and floral designs that you can totally rock at parties.

What's awesome? All their silhouettes and cuts cater to the everyday desi girl - think crop tops, palazzo pants, shrugs, tunics, dhoti sarees, and maxi skirts that you can purchase as co-ord sets or separately, to mix and match. We totally love that the range is super trendy, screams couture and the prices are unbelievably affordable — their embellished crop tops start as low as INR 1500. They even have an entire section of accessories. We found minimalistic earrings in pretty pastels and cute clutches that can glam up a simple outfit. For comfy clothes and accessories and that rate high up on the desi meter, this store is where you should shop.