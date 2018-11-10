House Party On Your Mind? This Wholesale Store In Osmangunj Is Your Cue

Are themed house parties more of your thing? You've got to check out Hyderabad Party Shop in Osmangunj which is a wholesale store with plenty of props, balloons, and kitschy decor. The store is more like a godown and they also have an actual store but the godown is what we prefer as it has more collection. The store abounds in various types of balloons including foil balloons, themed balloons like minions, unicorns, emojis, satin hearts. Got a bridal shower coming up? Find sashes, crowns, funky shades, and props. Plus, there are funny face masks (good quality too) that share aisles with scary ones. Wall hangings, ceiling umbrellas, lights, and confetti of different kinds are found at every nook and corner of the store, but if you are specifically looking for something (to up your party game), talk to the staff. What I really loved about the store is the vast collection of lights, candles, and different types of festive party poppers. Since it's a wholesale store, everything is pocket-friendly and you can plan a themed-party under INR 1,000 only. Yes, you've heard that right! When you are throwing a party next time, do ditch the regular and get here to find awesome.