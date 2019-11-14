How About A Dinner Amongst The Clouds? Check Out This Place Now!

Casual Dining

Cloud Dining

Kothaguda, Hyderabad
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Survey 68, Hitech City Road, Kothaguda, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The most awaited place “The Cloud Dining” which is opening its gates for the public from November 1st, the concept is all about dining in the height of 160 feet approx from the ground in a dining set up which is lifted using the hydraulic crane. This is the place is located Opposite Shilparamam overlooking the lake and the buzz of Hitech city. At a time 26 people can be seated and the minimum height requirement is above 4 feet tall and no weight restrictions. The menu consists of a 5 course set meal for both veg and non-veg options. The seats are very comfortable and can be reclined for a better view of the scenic beauty around. Lots of efforts have been put into this project to enthrall the people of Hyderabad. The menu is curated by Celebrity Chef “Ripudaman Handa”. PS: This place is not recommended for people with acrophobia

What Could Be Better?

Wish they had day time slots too so we can enjoy the scenic beauty during the day or sunset.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

