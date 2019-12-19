Huber And Holly- Handcrafted Icecreams And Pizzeria

The new entrant in the neighbourhood with their delicious handcrafted icecreams in a wonderful variety of flavours, Huber and Holly launched at Himayatnagar recently is simply chill. They had opened their first outlet at Jubilee hills. If you get dazzled by the array of flavours, they let u taste before u decide. This is IMHO, a great perk. I loved the hazelnut mudslide and Mahabaleshwar strawberry. The ice creams taste fresh and full of flavour. And with the many options for toppings available, the taste buds are bound to dance in joy. Do check out their MasterChef level Midas icecream with 31 luxurious toppings and regally topped with gold leaf. They have a good selection of pastries also. The pizza was great with generous toppings the pasta selection looked quite extensive as well.