With An Insane Range Of Toppings, This Ice Cream Parlour Never Fails To Amaze!

You must be wondering what Huber & Holly is. Few might have already guessed it. Let me break the silence here. Yes, I am talking about our favourite, irresistible ICE-CREAM. I love ice-cream because it is cold and it gives me immense joy and satisfaction when the sweet, cold soft creamy ice-cream passes down my throat. Be it summer, winter, an evening or midnight, my soul always craves for an ice-cream anytime and anywhere. The interiors and menu at Huber & Holly were both quite fascinating. The variety of flavours certainly made us drool all over the shop. They had different varieties of unique flavours that I had ever come across. You can have a glance at the pic below. They had a different counter for pastries, ice creams, toppings, pizzas, burgers and pasta. Since it was our first visit, a gentleman very politely was explaining to us every detail of the shop. After tasting a few of the flavours, I decided on taking Rose-kheer flavour and my friend took hazelnut flavoured ice-cream. We headed towards the toppings counter and tried pistachio, roasted cashew, baklava. There were close to 50 different types of toppings ranging from chocolaty to sweet and savoury. Like any other ice-cream parlour, they had cones and cups to serve the ice-cream. This place certainly reminded me of my childhood when the ice-cream wala would come by and we all kids would scream out loud “ You scream, we all scream for ICE-CREAM”.