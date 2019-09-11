Weekend Plans Sorted At This Cafe Over Some Scrumptious Food & Drinks

Zehn on 10 in Jubilee hills is damn good! Ambiance - This is such a huge party place, it has 2 floors where you have high chairs, sofas, cosy seating with bar counter in between and dance floor in front of Dj set. Food we ordered - Octopus paneer : Name sounds so weird, when he brought it to me I was like no can’t eat non veg then he said it just the name not the dish. Paneer is marinated and rolled in a batter which looks like octopus. Refer picture 🤘🏻 Taste was so good as the paneer was so soft. Veg parcels - I feel veg parcels are modified version of spring rolls, tasted decent and my fav veg starter ❤️ Hariyali Paneer Tikka - As already mentioned their paneer was so soft, it tasted good with green chutney and red onion dipped with a dhai. Hawaiian bbq Pizza - Crust was little crispy at the corners else It was good with lots n lots of veggies. Brownie with Icecream - All time fav and tasty. But the portion was so small I felt.