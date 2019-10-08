A chill Vibe With Beer & Delectable Food In Jubilee Hills!

Hey, peeps were here for my Saturday lunch with the best company evolved around. Ambience:- I am not gonna make any justice putting up words together and framing them to know you, people, how fabulous the ambience, the place was. Definitely, u guys must visit this huge place and enjoy every bit of it. Beer lovers don't forget to hit this up in ur list they have a brewery to satisfy your beer buds. Food:- Being pure non-veggie I never get a complete chance to explore the vegetarian side. But I got it this time I don't know whether I should say it is good to be or not to be a Navratri veggie and seeing ur Freinds enjoying non-veg. But this visit to @broadway changed my experience I loved being veggie and enjoyed there delicious serving. 5⭐️. Veg cheese and spinach samosa served with spicy chipotle sauce - loved the outer crispy n hard part of samosa and the stuffing was so mild and added on with fine salt loved it. 5⭐️. Veg Sheekh kabab:- I don't prefer them as I feel them very doughy while having I completely avoid them, but this time I tried it because they impressed me with the beautiful presentation so have to try and felt good that it was far better than other sheekh which I tried earlier. 3⭐️ Main course:- Veg stroganoff with paneer and rice:- Star dish of vegetarian main course order it u gonna fall in love with it. But slightly disappointed with the paneer gravy it was too less quantity. Taste-wise it was heaven 5⭐️⭐️. Desert: Matka kulfi:- Always best to try matka never get disappointed with it 5⭐️.