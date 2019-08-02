Your Hunt For The Best Cheesecake Ends Here!

Éclaire Patisserie, Hyderabad has always been my first preference for cheesecakes when ordering over online as they spellbound me with its perfectly baked crust, texture, cheese density, subtle sweetness. Decided to drop by to see how the cake boutique looks like located in the road no 12, Banjara hills. A small cosy place with unfinished walls, shimmering dessert counter and glowing led’s turns it to be attractive. Picked up my favourite #BlueberryCheesecake and #RedvelvetCheesecake. As always the blueberry one turned out perfect and to my surprise, red velvet which I was little sceptical about turned out even better. The tiny cute cupcakes were equally enjoyable and dusted in a jiffy. Macaroons were a little disappointment as they miss the whole taste and texture. Definitely not to miss place for cheesecake & cheesecake cravings.