These 5 Hyderabad Cafes Are Perfect To Unwind On Winter Noons

Lé Vantage is definitely lit during the nights, but we've spent quite a few afternoons here to vouch for the fact that it's better during the balmy noons. The vibe of the indoor seating is very Mediterranean, and the top floor of the cafe-cum-bar has an amazing ambience. While on one side, there are windows giving you the view of the outdoors, on the inside, it has walls with neon lights and bar scenes going on (Proper downtown NY bars feels). The music is usually pleasant during the noon and perfect for conversations over wine.

