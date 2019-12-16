You Can Now Stream Pre-Recorded Content On Hyderabad Metro Rail Without Mobile Data

If you're thankful for Hyderabad Metro every day for making commute convenient, brace yourself for something new the metro service has got to offer. In collaboration with Sugarbox Network, Hyderabad Metro Rail is now among the few public transport systems where passengers can stream content without mobile data.

Allow us to break this down for you. Using an app called Sugerbox, you can watch pre-recorded content in the form of music, movies, etc from platforms like Zee5 and Freeplay without burning your mobile data. This app will work on a one-time login basis and will be free for the first 60 days. TBH, it's not a bad deal because mobile data tariffs are only going to increase now.

Not just content, this system will allow you to book cabs, order groceries, and be productive while you commute. Starting Tuesday, these 'SugarBox' zones will available on all trains and platforms starting from Ameerpet, JNTU, Begumpet, Nagole, Uppal, Miyapur, KPHB, Kukatpalli, and Secunderabad (East) Metro stations. It's just getting better, isn't it?

