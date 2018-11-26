Slip, Stay, Strike A Balance: Go Slacklining With This Club In Hyderabad

Slacklining is an act of walking or balancing along a suspended length of flat rope or webbing that is tightly held together by two anchors on either side. While it's quite similar to slack rope walking and tightrope walking, there is more to it. As a fairly new sport in India, slacklining helps you strengthen your core and calves. Chanakya, who runs Hyderabad Slackliners with GHAC (Great Hyderabad Adventure Club), started slacklining in Hyderabad to get his friends and like-minded individuals try out the sport. Over a period of time, he started hosting workshops where people like you and us (with bare minimum or zero experience with slacklining) can learn and pick up the sport.

The club easily hosts two (or more) workshops in a month, for a duration of 90 minutes. You begin with a brief dynamic warm-up, after which you're taught the basics of slacklining, and then you proceed to practice the sport. Chanakya believes in experiential learning and is hands-on when it comes to offering guidance. Struggling somewhere? He'll tailor the workshop to meet every individual's learning curve.

The coolest part about the workshops is they're always conducted in the greenest parts of the city. Whether it's a park or an area surrounded by trees, the club picks places where you can be connected with nature. After all, slacklining is all about facing your inner demons while building a profound bond with the environment.